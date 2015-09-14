Pronology Software Adds Support for ProRes

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 14, 2015 — Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, is pleased to announce support for Apple ProRes. This enhancement, on display at IBC 2015 (Hall 10, Stand A26), allows Pronology products to encode and transcode using one of the most popular codecs for acquisition and post-production.

“Our digital asset management tools simplify the tasks of content creation and distribution for today’s tapeless workflows by offering a single platform that unifies the multiple processes from acquisition to archive,” says Mike Shore, co-founder, Pronology. “The addition of ProRes enables our products to support an even broader range of needs moving forward. This is a real benefit for our existing and future customer base.”

Also at IBC 2015, Pronology has announced its new Location Intelligence feature for its flagship MAM system. Ideal for editors and producers, Location Intelligence allows a user to determine at a glance whether the content required is available immediately or needs to be transferred. This ensures the most efficient use of bandwidth and storage resources. Now, end users can pinpoint the location of assets across multiple storage pools, regardless of geography.

About Pronology

Pronology’s digital asset management tools simplify the tasks of content creation and distribution for today’s file-based workflows by offering a single platform that unifies the production process from acquisition to archive. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content using a standard web browser. Its user-friendly interface has been designed by users, for users, to accommodate a wide range of possible workflows. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600/ info@pronology.com or visit us online at www.pronology.com.