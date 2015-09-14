Prime Focus Technologies secures another Patent for DAX® and Digital Dailies® Technology

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent expanding upon the company’s existing patents for its DAX® and Digital Dailies®, part of PFT’s CLEAR Media ERP Suite. This patent strengthens and broadens PFT’s intellectual property around file based workflows and Digital Dailies®.

The new patent, issued as U.S. Patent No. 12,976,929 is for "a system and method for media content collaboration throughout a media production process," broadening previous patents, No. 8,218,764, issued in 2013, and No. 7,660,416, granted in 2010.

"This patent showcases the evolution, development and leadership that PFT continues to bring to its clients,” said Patrick Macdonald King, President, North America for Prime Focus Technologies. “The 929 patent strengthens our IP and is a reflection of the pioneering efforts of company and people that made it happen. The patent is seen as validation why 80 percent of network series television uses DAX.”

DAX with Digital Dailies allows for the secure exchange, collaboration and distribution of work-in-progress materials throughout the content creation lifecycle. This includes, but is not limited to, accessing who viewed, liked, shared and downloaded content (takes, scenes, cuts), incorporating user comments and timecode stamps for content review and approvals, transcoding, batch watermarking, image management and more.

DAX with Digital Dailies received a Primetime Emmy® Engineering Award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2013 for its “significant television industry change by distributing production dailies and cuts via a web-based, streaming approach.” The Television Academy continued to praise Digital Dailies for “bridging the gap to today’s file-based workflows through its advanced metadata processing that enabled a clip-based paradigm.” This latest patent update serves as a continued proof point for these statements.

PFT’s clientele includes The Walt Disney Co., 20th Century Fox, STAR TV, Warner Bros. Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, Legendary Pictures, Starz Media, Lionsgate, A&E TV Network, BFI, Crown Media Family Networks, FX Networks and HOOQ, amongst others.

For more information about PFT, visit primefocustechnologies.com