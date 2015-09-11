iZotope Integrates RX Loudness Control Plug-in With Adobe Premiere Pro API

iZotope Inc., a leading audio technology company, has integrated with Premiere Pro’s open extension API to allow users access to RX Loudness Control directly within the media export function. RX Loudness Control offers the ability to perform loudness correction to quickly and accurately meet global broadcast media loudness specifications.

“We’re extremely excited to extend this feature to Premiere Pro users,” says Rob D’Amico, Director of Product Management at iZotope, Inc. “For the first time ever, Premiere Pro users will have access to offline loudness correction from within the app.”

To ensure audio mixes comply with any global loudness standard, RX Loudness Control utilizes advanced algorithms developed specifically to deliver the highest quality loudness correction quickly. Premiere Pro users can utilize these time-saving tools to export their final audio mix without taking additional steps to meet these specifications. This streamlined workflow will not only ensure compliant material, but will also provide editors with more time for creativity.

Availability

RX Loudness Control is available now at www.izotope.com/rxlc and at select retailers.

RX Loudness Control is also included as part of iZotope’s new RX Post Production Suite, which makes its debut at IBC 2015. See demos of iZotope’s entire post production family of products at IBC on stand 8.D70.