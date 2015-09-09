Pronology SHOWCASES the pronology panel

for adobe Premiere Pro cc at the 2015 IBC Show

Seamless Panel Integration Enhances Production Turnaround Times and

Streamlines Stored File Access

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2015 —Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, showcases its updated Pronology MAM Panel for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC at the 2015 IBC show (Stand 10.A26). The Pronology MAM Panel integrates assets, sub-clips and storyboards complete with metadata for editing in Adobe Premiere Pro CC in order to simplify the flow of content from creation to post-production.

The Pronology Panel offers essential tools for Adobe Premiere Pro CC projects. It allows an Adobe Premiere Pro CC user to browse Pronology folders directly, view Pronology bins for clear organization, and directly reference media and metadata in an Adobe Premiere Pro CC project. From within Adobe Premiere Pro CC, the Pronology MAM panel displays the contents of assets and bins, both auser’s private bins and those that have been shared, and allows for instant import into a Premiere Pro project. New updates to the Pronology MAM Panel allow for easier multi-selection and give the Premiere Pro editor an improved drag and drop process.

“Our Pronology Panel provides a direct pathway into the Adobe Premiere Pro CC workflow, allowing users to access their Pronology bins directly from inside of Premiere Pro,” says Mike Shore, co-founder of Pronology. “The Pronology MAM Panel is continually evolving based on user feedback and enables a high level of collaboration amongst a production team. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Adobe in order to bring the very latest in workflow enhancements to our customers and the market.”

“The creative professionals who depend on Adobe Premiere Pro CC want to focus on their productions, so they look for ways to take full advantage of the robustness of Premiere Pro while streamlining their workflows whenever possible,” said Sue Skidmore, Head of Partner Relations at Adobe. “Our collaboration with Pronology gives users the power and flexibility they want in their creative process.”

About Adobe at IBC

Adobe leads in video, from creation to delivery. At IBC 2015, Adobe is showcasing new features, coming soon to Adobe Creative Cloud, including powerful UltraHD (UHD), color, and new touch workflows for industry-defining tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe After Effects CC. Adobe is also demoing the latest advances to Adobe Anywhere, the collaborative workflow platform that empowers users of Premiere Pro and Adobe Prelude CC to work together using centralized media and shared projects. Additionally, Adobe will unveil updates to Adobe Primetime, the global TV platform helping broadcasters, cable networks and service providers deliver and monetize engaging and personalized TV and film experiences across screens, including over-the-top (OTT) devices. Learn more about new features coming to Adobe Creative Cloud and Primetime at www.adobe.com/go/video, or visit Adobe at IBC Hall 7, Stand 7.G27.

About Pronology

A joint venture between Playback Innovations and WheresMyMedia, Pronology’s Digital Asset Management solution simplifies the task of content creation and distribution for today’s tapeless workflows. Designed from the ground up by actual users, the tools have been built first and foremost for ease-of-use. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content. Its user-friendly interface and format-agnostic infrastructure offer a complete all-in-one solution, while also providing the flexibility necessary to accommodate a wide range of possible workfl­ows. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600 / info@pronology.com or visit us online at

http://www.pronology.com.