Red Giant Partners with Automatic Duck to Make Project Transfer Between Host Apps and Locations a Dream

Portland, Oregon – September 9, 2015 –Red Giant is partnering with software powerhouseAutomatic Duck to bring users two new products: Automatic Duck Ximport AE and Automatic Duck Media Copy 4.0. Both leverage Automatic Duck’s rich experience in transferring projects between host applications and locations. Ximport AE instantly transfers entire timelines, including cuts, third-party effects, transitions and more, directly from Final Cut Pro X to Adobe After Effects. Media Copy 4.0 uses AAF and XML to vastly simplify copying and moving media files from any Final Cut Pro 7, Final Cut Pro X or Avid Media Composer/Symphony project. The addition of Ximport AE and Media Copy 4.0 to the Red Giant collection of software plug-ins for visual effects and motion graphics artists are just the first of more exciting products to come between the Red Giant and Automatic Duck collaboration.

“Automatic Duck is one of those iconic brands in post-production that has made a huge impact on the work of so many artists.” says Aharon Rabinowitz, Red Giant’s head of marketing. “Its workflow solutions have helped countless editors and motion graphics designers work faster so that they can spend more time on the creative aspects of their projects. We’re truly excited to work with Automatic Duck to create products that are the best in their class by addressing what artists truly need to get the job done.”

“Automatic Duck and Red Giant have been an integral part of the post-production community for many years, and we’ve also been good friends,” said Wes Plate, president of Automatic Duck. “Red Giant has a solid track record of delivering highly successful products like Magic Bullet Suite and Trapcode Suite. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will make possible for Automatic Duck.”

Automatic Duck Ximport AE

With Ximport AE, users can copy entire projects directly from Final Cut Pro X to After Effects in one easy step, without requiring conversion or XML processing. This means that effects created using third-party plugins, such as those from Red Giant, as well as a number of Final Cut Pro X features, including compound clips, transforms, retimings and more, will be transferred over seamlessly from FCP X to AE. The first comprehensive solution to bringing Final Cut Pro X edited projects into After Effects while retaining edits and added features, Ximport AE provides the best experience between both apps without the hassle of redoing all of one’s work.

“With Ximport AE, my entire FCP X timeline transfers over to After Effects as complete as can be, with all edits and effects perfectly intact,” says Jaap Reijngoud, motion director at RAAK. “All I have to do is import my FCP X XML and I’m done with the advanced AE work. I don’t have to spend time looking for a workaround. It’s all there.”

Compatibility:

Host Application Support for Final Cut Pro X, Adobe After Effects

Operating System Support for Apple Macintosh OS X

Support for a vast variety of Final Cut Pro X features, including fades, distort, cross dissolve, split edits, text layers, synchronized clips, and much, much more

Third-Party Plugin Support for Red Giant, Boris FX, Digital Anarchy, FxFactory, PHYX, Yanobox

Watch now: Getting Started with Automatic Duck Ximport AE

Automatic Duck Media Copy 4.0

Media Copy 4.0 allows users to copy and move project media by reading the project’s AAF or XML export and copying referenced files to a chosen destination, making it easy to back up or move media from one location to another. Ideal for Final Cut Pro and Avid users, Media Copy 4.0 is the quickest and simplest file collector of its kind. Users can also generate HTML reports for a record of copied files, and they have the option to process individual project files or group them all for relocation. It can be a challenge to archive your media, or to cleanly move a project and its media files from one computer or location to another, but Media Copy 4.0 makes it easy.

Compatibility:

Host Application Support for Final Cut Pro 7, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer, Avid Symphony

Operating System Support for Apple Macintosh, PC/Windows

Format Support for Avid, Avid OMF 2.0 files, Avid AAF files, Avid project (.avp), Avid bin (.avb), Avid Project Folders, Final Cut Pro 7 or older (XML), Final Cut Pro X 10.1.2 or newer (FCPXML)

Watch now: Getting Started with Automatic Duck Media Copy

Learn more about Using Automatic Duck XimportAE and Media Copy Together.

Pricing and Availability

Automatic Duck Media Copy 4.0 is available for 99 USD, while existing users can upgrade for 49 USD. Automatic Duck Ximport AE is available for 199 USD. For more information, please visithttp://www.redgiant.com/automatic-duck/.

