Shadow Box From Joseph Electronics to Make European Debut at IBC2015

NILES, Ill. -- Sept. 3, 2015 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced that its innovative Shadow Box will make its European debut at IBC2015.

The Shadow Box provides a convenient A/V interface at any camera position using an existing SMPTE hybrid camera cable, enabling remote camera crews to expand their A/V signal options quickly in situations where the hybrid camera cable is the only cable available.

"Some venues today have fiber infrastructures that serve them well most of the time, but they get pushed to the limit when it comes to large and exceptional events that attract more media coverage. By the same token, some cameras don't have the I/O to handle additional A/V requirements. In all of those cases, the OB or in-house crews that cover those events need a simple, quick, and affordable way to extend the infrastructure in order to allow more cameras without adding more cable," said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. "Shadow Box is a custom solution that lets people add cameras or extra camera I/O on the fly without investing money and effort into running additional fiber or cables or expanding the permanent infrastructure."

The Shadow Box is a new addition to JE's popular Caddie line of fiber-optic interfaces. The solution requires two units: one at the truck to provide A/V interface connections and one in the field near the camera position. Crews need only add short SMPTE jumper cables on each unit to facilitate camera and truck connections. The Shadow Box, in essence, takes a little bit of mains power from the SMPTE hybrid cable to power itself and passes along the rest to drive the SMPTE-equipped HD camera. In this way, no additional power is required, which saves time and money. Featuring multiple channels of 3G video, IFB, intercom, and audio, the rugged throw-down box can also be locally powered when used with plain single-mode fibers. As an option, the system can be outfitted with a professional broadcast battery that can act as a fail-safe measure in case of power failure, or to provide independent operation without a camera.

The Shadow Box is ideally suited for news stand-up positions or remote interview positions for sports, such as in a hallway, locker room, or press area. The solution is especially useful in covering seasonal events, such as playoffs, that place extra demands on limited cabling infrastructure. Shadow Box also works for remote telecast interview setups in ball parks, stadiums, and any other venues that lack their own video or audio facilities.

JE will demonstrate the Shadow Box at IBC2015 on the stand of Bluebell Opticom, 10.F24. The product is shipping now.

Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

