ChyronHego Announces Channel Box Prime

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Sept. 3, 2015 -- ChyronHego today introduced Channel Box Prime, a significant new release of the company's popular Channel Box channel branding system that has been re-engineered for the 64-bit environment. Featuring an all-new dedicated rendering engine and scene designer, Channel Box Prime is completely geared to broadcasters' specific requirements for channel branding and playout.

"Broadcasters all around the world have embraced Channel Box's unequalled power, interoperability, and stunning return on investment. It's the industry's fastest and easiest solution for delivering bold branding elements such as up-to-the-minute headlines, sports scores, financial data, weather reports, snipes, social media commentary, and automated promos," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With Channel Box Prime, we've taken everything that's great about Channel Box and retooled it from the ground up. The result is a high-performance foundation for future-proof channel branding and playout that drives unlimited creativity."

Channel Box Prime is a native 64-bit Unicode application that is localized in 13 languages. With an all-new rendering engine based on ChyronHego's exclusive GS2 technology, Channel Box Prime includes powerful enhancements for creative freedom and performance. One example is Warp Effects, a never-before-seen special effect that integrates with industry-leading third-party modeling and rendering tools such as Adobe After Effects and 3ds Max from Autodesk. With Warp Effects, users are able to create effects in After Effects or 3ds Max and then bring them into Channel Box Prime, where they can map live, replaceable data onto the graphics. For seamless data streaming, Channel Box Prime offers a full complement of automation interfaces including PBUS, VDPC, Intelligent Interface, and UDP clients.

Channel Box Prime will be demonstrated at IBC2015 and will ship in the first quarter of 2016. More information about Channel Box Prime and the full ChyronHego product family is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

Visit ChyronHego at IBC2015, Stand 7.D11

Description of Images: ChyronHego Channel Box Prime

Link to Images: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-ChannelBoxPrime.zip

Social Media

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

Twitter: http://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.