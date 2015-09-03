Viaccess-Orca Reinvents Content Security With New Adaptive Sentinel Conditional Access System

PARIS -- Sept. 3, 2015 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, today announced Adaptive Sentinel, a new converged card and cardless conditional access system (CAS) that offers the best of both worlds and an unprecedented ease of transition between the two technologies, unified over an end-to-end solution architecture. Cardless security guarantees a fast and cost-effective launch of service for operators to manage their subscriber base flexibly and dynamically, while allowing seamless transition to card-based technologies in order to expand services and security. The card option benefits from the latest generation of Viaccess-Orca's smart cards. By providing operators with a secure, flexible, and cost-effective security solution pre-integrated with other ecosystem components, Adaptive Sentinel enables a quicker time to market for pay-TV services.

Adaptive Sentinel supports a wide range of business models, including subscription TV, a la carte, and prepaid, to enable revenue growth. The CAS is pre-integrated with set top box (STB) middleware and CAM modules, ensuring fast time to market. The ecosystem was built with renowned partners such as Neotion and Jiuzhou.

"Operators strive for content security that is simple, affordable, and responsive to both the evolving business imperatives of their content agreements and the reality of the content piracy landscape," said David Leporini, EVP Marketing Products and Security at Viaccess-Orca. "Adaptive Sentinel has been designed to answer service providers' challenges for content security rollout, evolution, and migration, as the needs of the services they offer change over time."

A major component of Adaptive Sentinel is Viaccess-Orca's new generation of smart card PC6, released earlier this year. The PC6 smart card strengthens security against advanced smart card and STB threats, allowing operators to have dedicated hardware configuration and customized smart cards.

Several Viaccess-Orca customers have also announced plans to migrate over to the new generation of smart card. To improve the protection of its content, Orange France will introduce Viaccess-Orca's new-generation smart card on its satellite signal by the end of the year. Adaptive Sentinel will also be deployed by the M7 Group, a Pan-European provider of DTH satellite and IPTV 3P services that operates multiple brands such as Canal Digital and Online.nl in the Netherlands and Skylink in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

