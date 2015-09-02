Volicon and Neon Partner to Accelerate and Optimize Generation of Compelling Online Video

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Sept. 2, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that it has partnered with Neon, a pioneer in image filtering technology, to accelerate workflow for generating online video clips optimized to attract viewer engagement and, in turn, boost ad revenues. Working with the companies' seamlessly integrated solution, broadcasters and other content owners can quickly create and publish timely sports, news, and entertainment content to web platforms using automatically selected thumbnail images with the potential to increase viewer engagement by as much as 34 percent on average.

"For the many companies that already depend on Volicon's Observer Media Intelligence Platform, the integration of Neon for Video enables publishers to have the best thumbnail images at their fingertips at just the right point in the content generation workflow. This will allow publishers to get compelling content out quicker, getting their content seen first," said Sophie Lebrecht, CEO at Neon. "Working together, our core image processing capabilities and the technical infrastructure developed by Volicon support a uniquely effective workflow for monetizing large volumes of content across social media and Web platforms. Our shared customers can break news quickly with images that spur viewers' interest and drive increased consumption of online video."

Because the thumbnail image representing online video is the gateway to that content, it can be optimized to elicit an emotional response that drives viewer engagement with online video content. However, manual selection of the most compelling video frame from among thousands of frames in a video clip can be a challenging and time-consuming task for editors, particularly in larger media organizations. The integration of Neon for Video into the Share application of the Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) turns this challenge into an opportunity.

The Volicon Observer Media Intelligence Platform continually captures aired content and provides users with an intuitive browser-based interface that enables rapid location and clipping of high-value video segments. Within this platform, the Share application facilitates a fast and convenient workflow for disseminating captured assets to multiple distribution channels. The broadcaster can clip and export segments of existing content or repurpose content complete with accurate captions. One-button publishing profiles facilitate rapid packaging of content to meet appropriate container and encoding requirements for an array of platforms, including target websites YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Neon for Video adds another layer of speed and intelligence to this workflow. Based on models of how the human brain sees and responds to images, the award-winning technology evaluates each frame of a video clip and automatically identifies a set of thumbnails most likely to resonate emotionally with potential viewers. The editor working within the Observer's Share application interface can choose from among these thumbnails or select another, input descriptive text for the video, and then package and push content to the appropriate content management system or online video platform. Once video has been published, the Neon continues to optimize the image, allowing users to monitor the number of clicks and video views. Using this performance data, Neon can update thumbnail images automatically in real time, ensuring that content is represented in a visually compelling manner that drives the maximum conversion rate.

"Recognized as a leading innovator by none other than the World Economic Forum and the National Science Foundation, Neon brings to our partnership a sophisticated image-analysis technology that helps our customers to realize new levels of efficiency in meeting market demand for timely and interesting online video content," said Eyal Schwarzmann, VP product and business development at Volicon. "We are pleased to be partnering with Neon to provide Observer users with a powerful new tool for maximizing the value of their video assets in a highly competitive multiplatform media marketplace."

Volicon will be hosting a cocktail party with Neon and Ooyala at IBC2015 on Sept. 13 from 5-6 p.m. in Volicon's stand, 7.G23. Please join the three companies for cocktails, light snacks, and discussion on digital media technology.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence, monitoring, and compliance logging solutions optimized for broadcasters, networks, cable and IPTV operators, and governments worldwide. Available with Volicon's Capture, Share, Review, Comply, and Monitor applications, as well as a Multiviewer module, the company's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) (MIP) provides powerful tools that accelerate critical media workflows. The platform facilitates efficient and cost-effective content creation and repurposing for the Web and social media, VOD/OTT content preparation, linear production, compliance monitoring (loudness, closed captioning), ad verification, competitive analysis, quality-of-service/experience monitoring (QoS/QoE), and archiving.

