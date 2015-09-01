VITEC Introduces First Portable HEVC Encode/Decode Solution to European Market at IBC2015

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Sept. 1, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced the European debut of its portable, end-to-end HEVC encoding/decoding solution. Comprised of VITEC's MGW Ace -- the world's first portable HEVC (H.265) hardware encoder -- and MGW D265 portable HEVC IP decoder, with built-in Pro-MPEG FEC and Zixi error correction technologies, the solution enables the delivery of secure, error-free video on dedicated and public networks while dramatically reducing bandwidth requirements compared to legacy H.264 systems.

"VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with our broadcast-grade portable streaming appliances," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO, VITEC. "We've made a strategic decision to focus on this exciting compression format and enable our customers to benefit from the bandwidth savings and the other advanced capabilities packed into our unique platform. VITEC's HEVC offering is one of the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV players for desktops and mobile devices as well as PCI cards with SDK for integration projects."

The MGW Ace boasts a real-time H.265 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 hardware compression chip for streaming broadcast-quality video up 1080p. Input interfaces include 3G, HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, DVI, and composite. The unit is also the first HEVC hardware encoder to feature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance metadata processing with KLV and STANAG support conforming to MISB and NATO requirements. A secondary MPEG-4 H.264 chip provides support for legacy decoders and proxy streaming. The included Pro-MPEG and Zixi technologies offer one- and two-way error correction protocols for broadcasting artifact-free over public networks securely and reliably.

Complementing the MGW Ace is the MGW D265, a high-performance IP decoding appliance with a compact footprint, best-in-class connectivity options, and low-delay processing. MGW D265 uses advanced hardware to deliver a real-time, broadcast-quality picture with the highest quality of service and resilience required in complex IPTV and full-motion-video environments. MGW D265 offers all typical video output interfaces, including HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and HDMI. With integrated Zixi receiver technology, it is the ideal decoding mate for the MGW Ace encoder.

VITEC's turnkey HEVC solution delivers bandwidth-efficient H.265 streams for broadcasters, corporate IT, military units and government agencies to reduce operating expenses and extend the reach of video services to remote destinations with bandwidth constraints.

VITEC will demonstrate the MGW Ace and MGW D265 at IBC2015 on stand 7.G16. More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

