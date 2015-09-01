Vidchecker Goes BLAM with Blue Lucy

Blue Lucy has today announced the full integration of Vidcheck’s file based quality control (QC) toolset, Vidchecker, with the Blue Lucy Asset Manager (BLAM).

The integration means that from within the BLAM web-browser user interface operators can send media for QC testing, selecting from the range of Vidchecker’s standard, or user- configured, templates. Alternatively, a Vidcheck QC step can be set as part of a workflow within BLAM, thereby establishing a completely automated process for imported or exported media.

Currently in use with most major broadcasters and with content distributors, archive organisations and post production companies, Vidchecker automatically checks parameters and settings that manual methods typically get wrong in the preparation and exchange of file-based media between post production, distribution, and broadcast.

The BLAM integration with Vidchecker at the application program interface layer means that Vidchecker appears in the same way as any other BLAM plug-in, enabling operators to make use of ‘Vidchecker Grid’ for high volume content processing - typical in bulk operations such as videotape archive digitisation or media aggregation.

Within BLAM the results of the automated Vidchecker process can be viewed in detail within the quality assurance (QA) view. This provides a browser-based video player that allows frame accurate seeking within a file. The player timeline is populated with markers that identify points within the file that have been highlighted by Vidchecker. Users can skip through the file to the sections identified in the Vidchecker results and examine them in detail. The QA view can also be linked to Blue Lucy’s baseband video player for ‘eye ball’ checks.

Blue Lucy CEO Julian Wright said, “We are pleased to have completed the incorporation of Vidchecker into the BLAM ecosystem ahead of this year’s IBC, although owing to the simplicity and richness of the Vidchecker and BLAM APIs, the development was extremely quick, which is the way things should be in the modern era.

“Vidchecker is becoming the de facto standard for many of our UK customers, as well as internationally. It is the file-based quality control tool that we are asked about the most and we are already enabling the new features for existing BLAM and Vidchecker customers.”