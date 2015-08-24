AES Announces 140th International Convention to Take Place in Paris, France, June 2016

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society announces its return to Paris, France, for the upcoming AES 140th International Convention, taking place June 4–7, 2016. The AES140 “Call for Papers” and other deadlines are to be announced in the coming months as the AES prepares for its next European Convention.



The 140th AES Convention will bring together leading audio engineers, producers, educators and more from around the world to present the latest in audio research, developments and technologies. Additionally, the Convention’s four days of Tech Program events and three days of Manufacturer Exhibits and Project Studio Expo presentations are set to provide a diverse range of opportunities for attendees to learn from, and network with, the top names in the industry.

"We're excited to return to Paris, one of the world's great cities, to explore the latest in audio technology, best practices, and tools,” stated Bob Moses, AES Executive Director. “Manufacturers have been lobbying for us to bring our pro audio exhibition to this underserved region of Europe, and we're imagining all kinds of fun things we can do in this fantastic city. Our last few conventions in Europe have been very successful, and we think Paris will continue the upward trend. And the Paris convention/hotel community seems very eager to host us, so we are confident this will be a very successful show for the pro audio community."

In further Convention news, it has been announced that the AES142 Convention will take place in Berlin, Germany, Spring 2017.

For further information on the 140th AES Convention in Paris, France, June 4 – 7, 2016, visit http://www.aes.org/events/140/.

