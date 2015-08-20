Welsh Rugby Union Chooses ChyronHego Paint for Upcoming Global Tournament

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Aug. 20, 2015 -- Marking ChyronHego's first win for the sport of rugby, the company today announced that the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has purchased the ChyronHego Paint telestration/visualization tool for use in a major, global rugby tournament taking place in England Sept. 18 to Oct. 31.

With the final match to be held in London's Twickenham Stadium, the tournament will draw 20 national rugby teams from around the world. As the governing body for 320 member rugby clubs in Wales, the WRU endorses Paint as a tool to help coaches visually analyze game-play. The WRU coaches will be able to use Paint's feature-rich telestration tools to enhance and highlight video graphically from practice and matches, adding a highly visual element to team and player training.

"With Paint, we're giving our member clubs an important new advantage for improving team and player performance, using the same video tools for game-play analysis that we've all seen on live major-network sports broadcasts," said Rhys Long, head of performance analysis, Wales Rugby Union. "Paint promises to bring an exciting and powerful new dimension to our clubs' training and strategic development during the tournament."

"Our Paint solution is in use by sports organizations and broadcasters around the world, not only for team performance analysis, but also to bring an exciting new element to on-air sports analysis for live broadcasts," said David Eccles, TRACAB project manager at ChyronHego. "We're excited about this partnership with the WRU. Not only is it our first Paint deployment for rugby, but it's going to highlight Paint's use in the sport's biggest and most globally recognized event. The WRU will be able to demonstrate to the world how Paint can be applied in virtually any setting. Whatever the sport, Paint can paint it."

