DVEO Shipping Telco Version High Availability Real Time Live Streaming Encoder with Redundant Input and Output Ports, Stream Archiving, Logo Insertion, and Dual Power Supplies

San Diego, California -- DVEO, a strong supplier to Telcos, cable TV, IPTV and OTT operators around the world, is now shipping the newest addition to their product family of real time streaming appliances. DVEO will feature the high availability MultiStreamer™ II DIG/IP: TELCO at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), September 11-15, in Amsterdam, at stand 2.A34.



Designed for multi-screen operators and Telcos that deploy IPTV and OTT, the MultiStreamer II DIG/IP: TELCO ingests two SDI or HD-SDI inputs (from cameras, editing systems, or video servers). It encodes HD and SD streams at different resolutions, then creates multiple simultaneous high, medium, and low bitrate IP streams and sends them to content delivery networks (CDNs) and remote video capture devices. IP output is four 1080i/p streams, or six 720p HD streams, or sixteen SD streams. Each stream can have several proxies with different "wrappers" such as HLS, HTTP Smooth, DASH, RTMP, RTSP, or DLNA support.



"The MultiStreamer II DIG/IP: TELCO is the new high reliability version of our flagship cost effective origin encoder. It has now been repackaged for mission critical Telco applications," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "Over the last four years we have shipped over 2,000 units of the original MultiStreamer. Customers can now choose the original MultiStreamer or the high availability unit demanded by Telco customers."



The Linux® based system features built-in streaming support for 500+ simultaneous HLS, DASH, and/or RTMP users. It supports logo insertion and text overlay on outputs, and includes on board stream archiving for up to 400 GB. It can upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down. Other features include schedulable input, Variable Bit Rate (VBR) encoding, and support for Octoshape™ (now part of Akamai) and Verizon® upLynk.



The MultiStreamer II DIG/IP: TELCO features four GigE ports, two inputs, and dual power supplies. This provides both input and output port redundancy and redundant power supplies.



DVEO's DOZER™ Automated UDP Packet Recovery protocol can be added to the system to enable error-free video delivery over UDP. The DOZER ensures smooth MPEG-2 and H.264 delivery of SD and HD services through DVEO's patent pending algorithms for automated packet recovery and re-ordering of out-of-sequence packets.



Other options include a single HDMI input instead of SDI/HD-SDI inputs, additional storage capacity of up to 1 TB, and 4:2:2 with 10 bit color space support.



The MultiStreamer II is also available with other video input formats -- 8VSB, Analog, DVB-ASI, DVB-S+S2, DVB-S+S2 with decryption, DVB-T+T2, QAM, ISDB-T, or DVB-C.



Features:



Next generation version of our popular MultiStreamer™ encoder, with up to four 1080p streams out

Inputs: Two SDI or HD-SDI inputs, and GigE IP port

Optional single HDMI input instead of SDI/HD-SDI inputs

Now includes stream archiving (400 GB)

Outputs: Multiple simultaneous IP streams through GigE port (RJ45), SDI or HD-SDI video loop through

IP output protocols: UDP, RTP, RTSP, RTMP (Open Flash), HTTP, with DLNA support

Support for adaptive bitrate streaming protocols such as HTTP Live Streaming, Smooth Streaming, Adobe HTTP Dynamic Streaming, and MPEG-DASH

Supports logo insertion and text overlay on outputs

Able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down

Tested with leading CDNs (Verizon®, Akamai®, Tulix™, Ustream®, etc.)

Supports Octoshape™ and Verizon® upLynk natively

Supports 500+ simultaneous adaptive bitrate streaming and/or RTMP users natively

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 576i, 480i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions

Expects embedded SDI audio

Audio Output: AAC, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, and/or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3

Support for Variable Bit Rate (VBR) encoding maximizes adaptive streaming video quality and bandwidth efficiency

Tested to work with Atlas™, Wowza®, and Adobe® Flash® media servers

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Dune HD™, Telergy, Android™, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

Tested compatible with major brands of professional H.264 and MPEG-2 decoders and video servers

Remote GUI includes some scheduling

SNMP, REST or SOAP remote management

Redundant (dual) power supplies



Suggested Retail Prices:

MultiStreamer II DIG/IP: TELCO: $5,995 U.S.

MultiStreamer II DIG/IP: TELCO+DOZER: $7,500 U.S.









