Omnitek appoints Tom O’Neill as VP North America Sales and Business Development

Omnitek, the leading Test & Measurement equipment manufacturer and IP consultancy, announces today the appointment of Tom O’Neill as Vice President of North American Sales & Business Development. This strategic appointment underlines Omnitek’s commitment to its existing and future customer base in the region and provides the support required by the North American dealer network. Tom comes to Omnitek with over 30 years’ experience in Professional Broadcast, Telecine, Post Production and Digital Cinema Production markets. He has held key managerial positions with industry leading manufacturers; FOR-A, Abekas Video Systems, Quantel, Chyron, Co-founder of Cine-tal Systems and Pixel Power Inc. Originally from Chicago where he graduated from De Paul University, Tom currently resides in Indianapolis, Indiana. Commenting on the appointment, Tom O’Neill said: “I have known the Omnitek team for many years and have been consistently impressed with the high standards of work from their R&D team, proven by their continued commitment to provide pioneering solutions. I am delighted to be part of this team and look forward to further accelerating Omnitek’s growth in North America”. David Ackroyd, Vice President of Business Development at Omnitek said “We are really excited to have Tom join us in the USA. Tom comes to us from Pixel Power Inc. where he has built an invaluable network. His knowledge of the broadcast industry/post industry/manufacturing sector is the perfect fit for us as we grow our business in North America”. This expansion in North America comes as Omnitek marks its continued growth since it was founded in 2001 with a move to larger offices in Basingstoke. The new offices are attributed to increased demand for the Ultra 4K Tool Box and its recent 12G-SDI Eye & Jitter analysis toolset. The recent growth Omnitek’s IP consultancy side of the business has seen since the release of the OZ745 Video Development Platform and associated OSVP (Omnitek Scalable Video Processor) IP has also acted as a significant factor in to Omnitek’s expansion. Both releases have since inspired projects undertaken for some of the world’s biggest companies including the world’s largest manufacturers of 6G and 12G SDI equipment. -Ends-