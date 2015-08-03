RTW Establishes SCMS, Inc. as New U.S. Distributor

PINEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, August 3, 2015 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce the appointment of SCMS, INC. as their new distributor in the United States. SCMS, INC., a 39-year-old family owned and operated company, provides solutions for radio and TV stations around the world by partnering with leading manufacturers.

SCMS will distribute the full RTW line of hardware and software products to their customers. In addition SCMS will provide a strong, proactive U.S. presence for RTW, especially as a service facility to support the U.S. customer base. SCMS is known for their outstanding sales and customer service teams and their extensive knowledge of the broadcast industry. Notable SCMS clients include CBS radio and TV and iHeart Radio.

“We are excited to be distributing products for a company as innovative as RTW,” says Bob Cauthen, President of SCMS, INC. “RTW produces loudness monitoring devices and offers software based products that integrate with most other audio hardware products found in a studio. It is a top company with touch video screens built into their devices, easing the monitoring process for the user. RTW continues to establish themselves as an elite company in the field of loudness monitoring with a range of solutions for professional workflows.”

“We are thrilled to be adding SCMS to our list of distributors,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “They are a solid, established U.S. company that will be able to service our customers in the region. SCMS is fully knowledgeable about our devices, enabling them to demonstrate RTW products at tradeshows and other industry events. We are confident that SCMS will bring the best sales and technical support on behalf of RTW to all of the top broadcasters in the U.S.”

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.