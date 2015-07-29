Linear Acoustic ShowCases its MT2000™ Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer at IBC 2015

Next-Generation Product for Testing and Monitoring Dolby®-Encoded and PCM Signals

Makes Its European Debut

Amsterdam, JULY 29, 2015 —Linear Acoustic is exhibiting its MT2000™ Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer at IBC 2015 (Stand 8.D47). Featuring a full suite of test capabilities in a handheld form factor, the MT2000 allows engineers to analyze and troubleshoot digital audio paths quickly, anywhere inside or outside a facility. It is ideal for a variety of testing applications, including broadcast, cable, satellite and home theater.

“The Linear Acoustic MT2000 Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer is the next-generation in PCM and Dolby®- encoded audio analysis and generation,” says Tim Carroll, CTO, Telos Alliance™. “It is an efficient tool for end-to-end system testing and is ideal as a replacement for the original Dolby DM100.”

This portable diagnostic tool provides stream composition and input envelope information, identification of the input video format and frame rate, and audio stream analysis, as well as error detection at the AES3 layer. Users can employ it for both two-channel and multichannel PCM and Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby E monitoring and analysis. The MT2000 can also analyze SMPTE 337 formatting, measure Dolby E guard band and line position, and display all the metadata contained in a Dolby formatted bitstream. In support of ATSC A/85 (CALM) and EBU R128 recommendations, it also includes a comprehensive ITU-R BS.1770-1/2/3 loudness measurement capabilities with user selectable Dolby Dialog Intelligence.

A bright OLED display on the MT2000 provides a status update at a glance, while a combination jog wheel and navigation joystick provides complete control. In addition to viewing the characteristics of a signal from the analyzer’s display, engineers can utilize the unit’s built-in speaker or headphone output to listen to the audio on the spot. This way, the user can ensure sound quality and use of the proper signal.

The MT2000 is able to output test signals in both PCM- and Dolby-coded formats, and can output test signals simultaneously on all outputs, even while receiving and decoding an input signal. When generating two-channel PCM tone signals, it allows independently adjustable frequency and level on each channel. It also offers an extensive set of Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby E test bitstreams, which are stored internally. In addition, the unit allows the generation of video and A/V-sync test streams, and the performance of audio latency tests.

Signal I/O includes HD/SD-SDI, AES, MADI, and TOSLINK®. Additional options include DVB-ASI and HDMI inputs. Power is supplied by an internal NiMH battery or an included external DC power supply. The MT2000 is designed and built in the United States, and is backed with a five-year warranty and the world-class support and expertise of Linear Acoustic.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acousticcontinues to lead the industry toward high quality DTV audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. It is the television part of audio technology company The Telos Alliance.