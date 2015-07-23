VITEC

IBC2015

Stand 7.G16

VITEC at IBC2015

MGW Ace -- The First Portable HEVC Encoder

At IBC2015, VITEC is introducing its innovative MGW Ace appliance, the industry's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video. Powerful yet compact, the revolutionary device features HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 capabilities -- supporting today's diverse and demanding field-based content requirements within settings such as live news broadcasts, sports venues, or secure applications within military environments. Equipped with a wide selection of I/Os and offering low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, the flexible device is ideal for any high-quality audio or video streaming, as well as KLV metadata requirements whether in the field or on the move.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_FRONT.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC MGW Ace Front View

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_REAR.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC MGW Ace Rear View

MGW D265 Portable HEVC Decoder

Also being shown for the first time at IBC is the all-new MGW D265 Portable H.265 & H.264 IP Decoder. Specifically designed to provide decoding for any IPTV and full-motion-video application, the innovative device delivers a compact footprint, best-in-class connectivity options, and ultra-low delay. Supporting next-generation HEVC (H.265) compression technology, the MGW D265 lets IP video applications benefit from up to 40-percent savings in network bandwidth compared to the H.264 format. As a result, installations experience reduced operating expenses, as well as improved picture quality within fixed bandwidth settings. Perfect for portable missions or stationary decoding on any network, the decoder provides connectivity options such as HD-SDI, SD-SDI, HDMI, and composite video while offering incredibly low end-to-end latency of 400 milliseconds.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGWD265.jpg

Image Caption: MGW D265 Portable HEVC Decoder

EZ TV IPTV System

At IBC2015, VITEC will be showcasing its award-winning EZ TV IPTV system, which allows any facility to deliver live, on-demand, or recorded video over their existing IP infrastructure. Using the EZ TV Web Portal, administrators can easily create, manage, and distribute video assets while the solution's browser-based EZ TV Player uses the market's most flexible digital video codec to offer CPU-efficient quality playback of IPTV streams across networks. Now equipped with a new add-on for IPTV settings, the solution easily complements any IPTV deployment with quality and compliance dashboards, as well as instant alerts -- ensuring all video, audio, and metadata services are delivered reliably to users.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_EZ_IPTV.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC EZ TV IPTV System

MGW Sprint and MGW Portable Encoders -- Zero-Delay Streaming

VITEC's enhanced MGW Sprint is the world's fastest MPEG-4 H.264 HD encoder/decoder appliance. With the ability to encode and decode in under 10 milliseconds, the professional-grade IPTV device enables full-HD 1080p60 video and audio streaming -- point-to-point or point-to-multipoint -- with less than one video frame of delay. As a result, the solution practically matches the latency of any hardwired uncompressed video system. Also on display will be VITEC's full line of MGW portable encoders including Premium, Nano, Nano TOUGH, and Pico, all of which now support Zixi error-correction technology.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Sprint_Front.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC MGW Sprint

Focus FS-H50/60/70 -- Portable Proxy Recorders

Ideal for sporting events, breaking news, dailies, meeting and training, surveillance, and online video sharing, the VITEC Focus FS-H50/60/70 are versatile, portable H.264 standard and HD recorders for workflows and applications requiring superior video quality and optimized video file size. With a resolution range up to 1080p30 and bit rates up to 8 Mb/s, the three models include composite and analog audio inputs, an HDMI input, and an HD/SD-SDI input, respectively.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Focus_FS506070.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC Focus FS-H50/60/70

Proxsys PX-Series Media Asset Management System and Archiving Solution

The Proxsys PX-Series media asset management (MAM) system enables organizations to edit, archive, and share valuable media assets efficiently and securely, both within an organization and with credentialed third parties. Within a smooth, user-friendly workflow, the Proxsys PX-Series provides the functionality and features required to safeguard high- and low-resolution video as well as audio, graphic, and data files. At IBC2015, Proxsys V.8 will be unveiled featuring a new Proxsys Custom User Interface. In V.8 it will now be possible to integrate the full Proxsys MAM functionality onto a customer's Website, creating a seamless workflow with a familiar look and feel.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Proxsys_PX.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC Proxsys PX-Series

Extensor SDI4Mosaic -- 4K Mosaic Generator

The Extensor SDI4Mosaic is the simplest way to connect up to four SDI feeds on a single mosaic display. SDI4Mosaic converts a 4K HD-SDI video source to a standard HDMI monitor. SDI4Mosaic automatically creates a mosaic of up to four video channels and displays on compatible monitors. It also allows the comparison of two video channels and displays them in various layouts. The OSD Status gives all status information super-imposed directly on the video output signal.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_sdi4mosaic.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC Extensor SDI4Mosaic

Company Quote:

"At VITEC, we take a holistic approach to digital video that gives our customers one IP video solution for handling everything from encoding to archiving. That approach will be evident at IBC2015, where we will be demonstrating the power of our multi-award-winning MGW Ace portable encoder and its counterpart, the MGW D265 decoder. Visitors to our stand will get a first-hand look at the industry's first completely portable IP streaming solution for H.265 video."

-- Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC

Company Overview:

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

