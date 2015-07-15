Amagi Named Finalist in Prestigious IBC2015 Innovation Awards Contest

NEW YORK -- July 15, 2015 -- Amagi, a leading provider of cloud-based broadcast infrastructure and targeted TV advertising solutions, has been named a finalist in the IBC2015 Innovation Awards contest in the "Content Distribution" category. Amagi has been shortlisted for its innovative content regionalization solution provided to Sundance Channel Global. Using Amagi's solution, the network has been able to replace key content on their Latin American feed, content devoted exclusively to the Brazilian audience, without using separate satellite feeds and without any compromise in audiovisual quality.

"Our entry in the IBC2015 Innovation Awards reflects a growing need for TV networks to deliver regionalized channels efficiently and cost-effectively," said Srividhya Srinivasan, co-founder, Amagi. "Thanks to Amagi's advanced cloud technologies, our clients have been able to address viewer preferences around the world at a fraction of the cost compared with traditional satellite and fiber-based delivery models."

At the heart of the solution is Amagi's STORM regionalization platform. Sundance Channel Global deployed Amagi's enhanced satellite receiver STORM IRD at headends in Brazil. Unlike traditional solutions, STORM is capable of receiving a satellite feed, recognizing remote-insertion triggers, and inserting regional content. Amagi's content watermark-based workflow makes STORM seamless for broadcasters to use. Through advanced features, STORM enables broadcasters to replace bugs, logos, and other channel graphics with ease.

"Using Amagi's STORM platform, we have been able to meet viewer demands and now have an increased offering of locally relevant programming," said Dave Alworth, vice president, operations and program administration, Sundance Channel Global.

The IBC Innovation Awards celebrate personalities and organizations that best demonstrate creativity and collaboration in the broadcasting and electronic media industries. Winners will be announced during the IBC2015 Awards Ceremony to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

Amagi is the leading next-generation playout technology and services provider for TV networks worldwide. Amagi runs the world's largest platform for delivering targeted TV content and advertising anywhere across the globe. Every month, Amagi plays out more than a million advertising seconds and thousands of hours of content for leading global broadcasters. The company's patented core technology delivers cloud-based broadcast playout, content localization, and advertising monetization streams for TV networks at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional broadcast models.

