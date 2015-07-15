Monroe Electronics' Ed Czarnecki to Speak During TVNewsCheck Webinar on Cybersecurity for Broadcasters

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- July 15, 2015 -- Monroe Electronics today announced that Ed Czarnecki, the company's senior director for strategy and global government affairs, will serve as an expert panelist during the July 22 TVNewsCheck webinar titled "Cybersecurity For Broadcasters: Ten Steps You Need to Take Right Now." Scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT, the 90-minute webinar will brief broadcasters on the latest developments in cybersecurity and outline strategies for protecting, maintaining, and resuming operations even in the face of ever-growing cyber threats.

"Broadcasters and their assets are vulnerable to cyber breaches, and modern operations must take steps to secure the IP technology they use and to protect against attacks on their emergency alert systems," Czarnecki said. "This webinar offers broadcasters a valuable opportunity to learn more about cyber threats and to understand the steps they can and must take to prevent costly security breaches."

Czarnecki will be joined on the panel by Rear Admiral (ret.) David Simpson, bureau chief for FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security; Kelly Williams, senior director of engineering and technology policy at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), and moderator Cynthia Brumfield, who is president at DCT Associated. In outlining the top 10 steps broadcasters can take to protect digital and IP-connected infrastructure, the panel will address specific topics including the growing number and type of cybersecurity threats facing broadcasters today, as well as solutions for minimizing threats and recovering from hacks, hijacks, and intrusions. Czarnecki and other experts will explain the cybersecurity guidance developed by both the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the FCC's Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council (CSRIC). They will also describe the evolving government agency landscape and the increased concern by federal and state governments for ensuring good cybersecurity practices.

Further information and details on registration are available at www.tvnewscheck.com/webinars. Information about Monroe Electronics products is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

# # #

About Monroe Electronics

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net", and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

More information is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DAS-EdCzarnecki.jpg

Photo Caption: Ed Czarnecki, Senior Director for Strategy and Global Government Affairs