AJA #TryCION Camera Promotion Hits Europe, The Middle East and Africa

Grass Valley, Calif (July 15, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems’ #TryCION camera program is now accepting applications from qualified shooters in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). An extension of the company’s North American promotion announced earlier this year at NAB 2015, #TryCION EMEA gives filmmakers, cinematographers and camera operators in the region an opportunity to use AJA’s CION camera first hand in a production environment.

#TryCION EMEA begins today, and will run through the end of summer. Qualifying applicants will be provided an AJA CION camera and accompanying accessories on loan. To learn more or apply for the program, visit: https://www.aja.com/trycion/emea

About CION

Ergonomic and lightweight in design with unparalleled connectivity, the CION production camera is capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. In-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs, including 12-bit ProRes 444, enables incredible image quality capture to cost-effective AJA Pak SSD media at up to 4K/60p, and offers compatibility with a wide range of post production applications. CION can also output AJA Raw at up to 4K 120 fps via 4x 3G-SDI or up to 4K 30 fps via Thunderbolt™.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

