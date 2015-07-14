DiGiGrid Is Now Shipping the DiGiGrid IOC Audio Interface





CHESSINGTON, UK — DiGiGrid is expanding its line of advanced audio interfaces with DiGiGrid IOC, a control room I/O for SoundGrid® systems.



Perfect for the control room, the DiGiGrid IOC audio interface offers a range of connectivity options, including two mic/line inputs with broadcast/studio-grade preamps; eight line inputs/outputs; 16 AES and ADAT inputs/outputs; and two powerful headphone outputs. With DiGiGrid IOC and a dedicated SoundGrid DSP server on their network, users will be able to run hundreds of SoundGrid-compatible Waves and third-party plugins, all fully integrated within their DAW of choice. By plugging DiGiGrid IOC into a SoundGrid network with a single Ethernet cable, users will enter a new world of real-time tracking, mixing and monitoring, with extremely low latency of only 0.8 milliseconds.

ASIO- and Core Audio-compliant audio I/O for native DAWs

2 mic/line inputs with broadcast/studio-grade preamps

8 line inputs/outputs and 2 headphone outputs

16 AES inputs/outputs, ADAT inputs/outputs

Connects via a single Ethernet cable (Cat 5e/Cat 6)

Quick-view front panel metering

High-definition 192 kHz ADC conversion

Super-low latency of 0.8 only milliseconds

