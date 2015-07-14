AES Announces Meyer Sound’s Bob McCarthy as Keynote Speaker for the 59th International Conference on Sound Reinforcement Engineering and Technology

New York, NY, — The AES has announced Meyer Sound’s Director of System Optimization, Bob McCarthy, as the keynote speaker for the 59th International AES Conference at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, taking place July 15-17, 2015, with an emphasis on Sound Reinforcement Engineering and Technology. Known as an international authority on sound system design and optimization, McCarthy is also an educator and published author. His keynote speech, “Sound Systems Tuning and Optimization Made Simple and Affordable,” will take place on the first day of the Conference, Wednesday, July 15, at 2:00 PM.



McCarthy has been a pivotal figure in the development of all three generations of Meyer’s Source Independent Measurement system (SIM) and a leading educator in sound system measurement and tuning. McCarthy's book, Sound Systems: Design and Optimization (Focal Press), is considered a definitive work in the field. McCarthy has designed countless systems around the world of all scales and types and has optimized systems for many of the most prestigious designers, including more than 10 Cirque du Soleil productions and seven productions of Wicked.

"Bob McCarthy's keynote presentation should not be missed by anyone who strives for excellence in live sound reinforcement," says Professor Wieslaw Woszczyk of McGill University, co-chair of the 59th AES Conference.

For the latest information, Program details, and Registration for the AES 59th International Conference, visit http://www.aes.org/conferences/59/.

