IsoAcoustics & ZAOR Studio Furniture Bring Science and Design Expertise Together to Introduce New Products

Toronto, Ontario (July 13, 2015) — IsoAcoustics, manufacturer of the award-winning isolation stands for speakers, subwoofers and amplifiers, is very pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with renowned studio furniture manufacturer ZAOR Studio Furniture. The two companies are joining together with the benefit of their customers in mind, by offering aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic studio furniture solutions, integrated with IsoAcoustics’patented acoustic isolation technology for the ultimate audio experience.

IsoAcoustics and ZAOR Studio Furniture together are collaborating on developing media production workstations, designer floor stands and even desktop speaker stands which include the IsoAcoustics Aperta acoustic isolation stands which feature the company’s unique “floating design” technology to enhance speakers, monitors and subwoofers. The result for the end user – from audio professionals, home studio users and even HIFi enthusiasts – is clear, uncolored authentic sound.

"When I saw my colleagues at Dynaudio delivering their speakers with IsoAcoustics stands included, it was like they were bestowing knighthood-- this Danish company would only include the stands because they are 1000% convinced of the benefit to the pro user,” says Klaus Gehlhaar, ZAOR VP of Sales and Marketing. “I tried the IsoAcoustics stands myself and was convinced, and told my board that we need to take our products-- especially speaker stands -- to the next level. Not just to provide a space to put the monitors on, but to improve the whole listening experience. Thanks to IsoAcoustics, we can now do this."

“Everyone knows that speakers perform at their best when correctly positioned and free from the interference of surrounding surfaces, and IsoAcoustics award-winning stands have proven to enhance the audio experience of speakers, monitors, subwoofers and amplifiers,” says Dave Morrison, IsoAcoustics President. “ZAOR Studio Furniture is a leader in European, and the ability to integrate IsoAcoustics patented isolation stands into their product line is a unique opportunity to provide the ultimate audio experience for the customer.”

The first products to be introduced as a result of the unique science meets design collaboration between IsoAcoustics and ZAOR include the MIZA X media production workstation, which features a pair of IsoAcoustics’ sleek and stylish Aperta sculpted aluminum acoustic isolation stands designed for medium-sized speakers and monitors. Also available are ZAOR’S D-Stand ISO, the height-adjustable desktop stand and the iSOPLANE speaker isolation pad, both in white glossy finish with integrated IsoAcoustics decoupling stands.

The two companies will introduce more collaborative products in the near future, including full-height floor stands and a variety of other height-adjustable stands for small, medium and large speakers and monitors.

About ZAOR Studio Furniture

ZAOR Studio Furniture was originally founded by Italian master piano builder Michele Zullo to bring his design craftsmanship to bear on the boxy world of studio furniture. He has since been joined by longtime pro audio expert Klaus Gehlhaar and sound engineer Gilles Bartholmé, who together are realizing their dream of making the studio environment a more creatively fulfilling experience. From sturdy entry-level solutions to complete studio design including acoustics, ZAOR’s evolving, elegant product range offers a product to meet most every need, and custom solutions are also available. With the introduction of the KLAViDESK, ZAOR is boldly going where no studio furniture-maker has gone before — combining musical instruments with furniture solutions. ZAOR Studio Furniture adorns some of the most prestigious studio locations around the world.

www.zaorstudiofurniture.com

About IsoAcoustics Inc.

IsoAcoustics stands provide superior acoustic isolation and enhance the sound clarity of virtually all speakers and amplification systems, including monitors for the professional studio and sound reinforcement, home theatre systems, musical instrument amplifiers, subwoofers and large monitors. AlI IsoAcoustics stands are built with a unique, patented isolation technology that allows speakers to float in free space, resulting in authentic, clear uncolored sound.

For more information, visit www.isoacoustics.com.