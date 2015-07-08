Delvcam Introduces New Waterproof Action Sports Camera

Mount Marion, N.Y. – July 8, 2015 - Delvcam, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of cost-effective professional LCD Video Production Monitors, today announced they are offering a new 12MP 1080p action sports camera with Wi-Fi. The Delvcam DELV-SPORTSCAM-1 waterproof camera will shoot up to 30 meters underwater, and comes with multiple mounting options for attaching to helmets, gear, or equipment. The camera features Wi-Fi connectivity to view, playback, and share video instantaneously and can be used to shoot single and time lapse photos as well as photo bursts. The free iPhone and Android app allows for full camera control to change modes andother camera functions.

Dan Coscarella, product manager at Delvcam, stated, “Whether you are shooting a reality show, live racing, Olympic coverage or extreme sporting, you can capture full HD with this affordable POV camera. It can also be used as a backup for your quadcopter drone or as your primary camera.”

The Delvcam DELV-SPORTSCAM-1 is available and shipping now. To learn more about the Delvcam Sports Camera and other Delvcam products visitwww.delvcam.com.

About Delvcam

Delvcam is a US based design and engineering firm that specializes in LCD rack mount and camera-top monitors for broadcast, multimedia, video and film professionals worldwide. Our design philosophy first and foremost is to talk to professionals in the studio and on location to determine their exact needs. We then hit the lab to come up with the best light weight, high resolution LCD's loaded with multiple inputs and outputs at an affordable price.

Delvcam is exclusively distributed by TecNec Distributing and is available through the entire TecNec dealer network and online at Markertek.com.