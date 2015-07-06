Neutrik Introduces New USB 3.0 Feedthrough Adapters

Charlotte, NC – July 2015… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, builds upon the success of its USB 2.0 products with the introduction of its new USB 3.0 Feedthrough Adapters. Using a standardized D-shape housing and available with either a nickel flange (part number NAUSB3) or a black chrome flange (part number NAUSB3-B), the new USB 3.0 Feedthrough Adapters feature a reversible A-B type insert, enabling installers to position either the Type A or Type B connector at the front. The adapter offers the option of either connecting the screen to the chassis or of isolating the screen.

Unlike Neutrik’s USB 2.0 solutions, mating cable assemblies will not be available for these USB 3.0 products, nor will a rugged cable carrier. Additionally, in contrast to Neutrik’s USB 2.0 solutions, the new NAUSB3* chassis adapters do not carry an IP rating, though IP-rated protection covers are available for them.

“The new USB 3.0 Feedthrough Adapters are a new option allowing our customers to dramatically increase data transfer rates while using the industry-standard D size cutout,” added Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, Inc. “The USB 3.0 Feedthrough Adapter is one of the most common new product requests we have received. We are thrilled to offer this product to our customers.”

Availability: Q3 2015. For additional information and pricing, contact Neutrik USA at 704- 972-3050.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

Photo Information: Neutrik USB 3.0 Feedthrough Adapters