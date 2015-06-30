DELEC Audio Announces unito Series Dante™ Audio Networking Interfaces

The DELEC NIO 0204

Los Angeles, CA – June 2015… DELEC Audio, a member of the Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup organization, is pleased to announce the new ‘unito’ Series of Dante audio networking interfaces. Building upon the strengths of its NAM (Network Audio Modules) power amplifier modules originally introduced in 2012, the unito Series now incorporates a range of interfaces and bi-directional format conversion tools that, together, facilitate the assembly of cutting-edge paging and public-address solutions that replace traditional 100V PA systems. Offering the versatility only the Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup can provide, the unito Series product group is the perfect solution for public address, live sound reinforcement, paging systems, and similar large format audio applications.

The DELEC DIO (short for Dante Input / Output) provides a host of interfaces and conversion options for a wide range of installation scenarios. The DIO has onboard DSP that can be programmed for a variety of functions, 1.000 point FIR filters, as well as a VCA input. This affordable unit features two 1GB Ethernet ports (1 x RJ45 and 1 x SFP), AES/EBU inputs and outputs, a microphone preamp, stereo line input and output, a stereo headphone amplifier, two GPIOs (General Purpose Input / Output), and can be powered by either the internal power supply unit or via POE (Power Over Ethernet).

The DELEC NIO (Network Input / Output) 0800, NIO 1212 and NIO 1624 are each single space rackmountable units (NIO 0800 is half 1RU) that provide bidirectional format conversion of analog line signals and AES/EBU audio data to and from the Dante format, which features uncompressed, multi-channel digital media networking technology with near-zero latency or synchronization delays. All three models offer a combination of 1GB Ethernet ports, AES/EBU inputs and outputs, and an internal power supply. The two larger models—the NIO 1212 and NIO 1624—also offer analog line inputs and outputs. The number of AES/EBU inputs and outputs as well as the number of analog line inputs and outputs varies by model, with the NIO 1624 having the greatest overall capacity.

Live sound reinforcement professionals will find the new DELEC NIO 0204 particularly appealing. This versatile half 1RU interface provides four 1GB Ethernet ports (3 x RJ45 and 1 x SFP), two AES/EBU inputs and outputs, two high-quality 32-bit stereo microphone preamps, stereo line input and output capability, a stereo headphone amplifier, and an integrated audio mixer. Power for the NIO 0204 can be supplied by either the internal power supply unit or via POE (Power Over Ethernet).

The DELEC NAM power amplifier modules— consisting of the NAM 203 and NAM 602/603 models—complete the product group. The NAM 203 is the smaller capacity of the two NAM models. Designed for indoor use, this unit provides two 1GB Ethernet ports (2 x RJ45), four outputs that deliver 12W RMS at 4, 8 or 16 Ohms or, alternatively, two outputs delivering 24W RMS at 8 or 16 Ohms, plus Delay and Gain, as well as FIR and IIF filters on each channel.

Designed for either indoor or outdoor use, the NAM 602/603 carries an IP66 rating that ensures solid performance under the most challenging conditions. This unit incorporates dual 1GB Ethernet ports (2 x RJ45), four outputs that deliver 12W RMS at 4, 8 or 16 Ohms or, alternatively, two outputs delivering 24W RMS at 8 or 16 Ohms, AES/EBU input and output capability, plus a microphone input. Like the NAM 203, this higher capacity model also provides Delay and Gain, as well as FIR and IIF filters on each channel. The unit is powered by an external power supply. Also noteworthy, the NAM 603 offers redundant audio sources for power amp inputs when used in combination with other DELEC Dante enabled products.

Arnie Toshner, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Salzbrenner Stagetec Media Group, commented on the new DELEC unito Series products. “We are pleased to offer the new unito Series,” says Toshner. “These products offer unprecedented versatility for a myriad of audio environments—particularly those where traditional analog audio and the newer, network-based Dante audio formats intersect. All unito models feature two Ethernet ports that can either be used to connect to a redundant network infrastructure or for daisy-chain wiring, all of which further reduces the expenses associated with any installation. I’m confident audio professionals and AV integrators alike will find these products a compelling choice.”

The new DELEC unito Series of audio networking interfaces are available now. For pricing information, please call 818-701-6201.

About Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup

The Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup is a dynamic organization with a focus on audio, video, and intercom technology. The company offers a broad range of dovetailed products and services that perfectly complement one another — from a cost-effective announcement system for a school or a sound-reinforcement installation in a church, all the way to the design, construction, and project management of extensive cross-platform solutions for broadcasters, theatres, stadiums, and multi-purpose venues. To learn more, go to www.stagetec.com.

