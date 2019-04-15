Youth-Focused NSPIRE Conference To Launch At 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—NAB Show always has an eye toward the future, but at the 2020 show there will be a particular focus on future professionals who will make up the industry.

NAB, in partnership with the Advanced Imaging Society, is launching NSPIRE, a two-day conference designed for the next generation of creative professionals. NSPIRE is geared toward three groups of artists and storytellers: millennial and Gen X creatives and tech pros; content creators for social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook; and traditional storytellers from motion picture studios, streaming platforms and other creative services.

Conference programming will run on three tracks. The Content Creators track will feature workshops and sessions on social media platforms; Motion Picture/Episodic Storytelling will feature master storytellers sharing their processes for connecting with today’s audiences; and Technology Empowering Storytellers will bring creative and tech experts to discuss the latest technologies.

“Young creative minds are not only changing how the world consumes content, but also reshaping the business of media itself,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “We are excited to partner with AIS to launch NSPIRE as a platform for young trailblazing professionals to explore the latest innovations in content creation and to dive deep into the future of media and entertainment.”

NSPIRE will run April 19–20 during the 2020 NAB Show, scheduled for April 18–22, 2020, in Las Vegas.