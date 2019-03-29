Xytech Updated MediaPulse Sky Coming to 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—As the 2019 edition of the NAB Show will soon get underway, Xytech has prepared the 2019 and latest version of its MediaPulse facility management software system to demonstrate to attendees. The new MediaPulse Sky UI offers an entirely new, responsive design for the user interface, with new features like limitless scrolling.

Users are able to personalize their MediaPulse experience with the new version, providing the specific functions they need. In addition OpenID is now supported through Sky, and the entire platform has moved to a 64-bit architecture. Automated IMF distribution functionality, European Working Time Directive support, transmission module updates are also among the new features available.

Xytech is expected to release the updated MediaPulse in June.

