Xytech, Blackbird to Launch Frame Accurate Codec Player for MediaPulse at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS–Xytech, a provider of facility management software for the broadcast, media services and video transmission industries is partnering with video cloud provider Blackbird to offer a frame accurate codec player in v9 of Xytech’s MediaPulse facility management software system. The companies say the partnership will help streamline the asset management process for users of MediaPulse v9 and provide users with a real-time, accurate browser-based viewer featuring complete access security for all files. Xytech will showcase MediaPulse v9 at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11.

The cloud-based Blackbird player will provide MediaPulse users with an efficient, cost-saving viewer through a streaming proxy codec, according to Xytech. By using the integrated player during their workflow, post-production professionals can now frame-accurately play, jog and shuttle backwards and forwards through their video content at multiple speeds, all in the cloud on bandwidth as low as 2 MB per second. Since the content is streamed, deleting the source file instantly renders all stream void for an added a layer of security.

“This strategic partnership with Blackbird brings real-time viewing features to MediaPulse users supporting Asset Management and Promo Workflows,” said Greg Dolan of Xytech. “Post-production professionals will be able to securely and accurately access and view video content using Blackbird and do it all on a nominal connection right from MediaPulse. Blackbird shares our vision of intuitive user experiences. This partnership is a great fit.”

Xytech will be in booth SL4705. Blackbird will be exhibiting on Microsoft’s stand, SL6716.