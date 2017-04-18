Xendata to Launch 4K Shared Disk Storage & Archive Server at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Xendata will debut the new FX-Series, which combines shared disk storage and archive on a single server. The all-in-one server simplifies collaborative media production workflows by avoiding storage boundaries associated with multiple shared disk or archive storage volumes.

The FX-Series offers two independent storage volumes suitable for 4K or greater workflows, and an archive volume that supports an attached LTO library, optical disc archive library, or Microsoft Azure cloud storage. Presented as a single standard NTFS volume, the shared disk storage comes available with 120TB, 180TB or 240TB of usable capacity, and the 120TB or 180TB volumes are upgradeable. The archive volume is presented as a single file system that’s expandable to multiple petabytes.

Since the shared disk storage and archive are local to a single FX server, high data transfer speeds can be achieved when moving content between the two volumes, while avoiding the typical loss of performance when transferring over a network.

With the API-driven data mover that allows file transfer between the shared disk and the archive volumes from the user interface of third-party applications, content creators can easily capitalize on the faster transfer speeds between the volumes. CatDV from Squarebox Systems, MXFserver from Film Partners, asset management systems from CISTECH and axle Video’s MAM are among the third-party products that already support Xendata’s API.

With a network attached storage (NAS) architecture, the FX-Series runs on a Windows Server 2012 R2 operating system, which is compliant with the Microsoft security model, making it easier to integrate into a Windows domain or workgroup. It also comes with 10 GbE copper or SFP+ optical network ports that can be bonded for increased performance.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Xendatawill be in boothSL14213. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.