Winmedia to Provide MAM Solutions at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Winmedia will demonstrate a suite of products built around the core of its Media Asset Management platform, which manages assets, metadata, scheduling, multi-site transfers, playout, ingest and media transcoding.

Winmedia Voice-Track is a multi voice-tracking feature that lets users localize voice-tracks for regional broadcasts without having to produce several playlists. Instead, on-air talent add their voice-tracks to one of the 32 available recording tracks and the On-Air module triggers the right voice-track for each broadcasting zone from a single playlist.

Visual Radio is a combination of automatic camera switching, video playlist following the radio playlist with graphic overlays in real time. Radiovision allows DJs to directly control video playlists, using Winmedia’s On-Air interface.

Winbizz allows broadcasters to manage multiple channels and multiple media including TV, radio, media networks, Internet and mobile devices from a single user interface.

Winmedia will also show separate modules for the newsroom, multi-track editing, mix and voice-track editing, music scheduling, the On-Air tool and multi-platform delivery.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Winmedia will be in booth N1333. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.