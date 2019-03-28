Wheatstone Sets Strata 32 Premiere for 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Wheatstone is planning an unveiling of its new Strata 32 IP audio console on the NAB Show floor. The new system features dedicated faders for eight subgroups and two masters, along with 32 physical faders that can be layered for 64 channels. Strata 32 can integrate with production automation systems and comes with an IP audio mix engine and optional stagebox.

The Strata is a new line of consoles powered by WheatNet-IP audio network. The unit provides access to all resources in the network through a touchscreen interface with intuitive menu for adjusting EQ, dynamics, setting talkback, configuring mix-minus feeds and bus matrices, muting mic groups and managing sources and destinations. Per-channel OLEDs display relevant editing and operating functions. It also has access to all sources in the network, and any channel can connect to any audio source or destination using any preferred audio format—HD/SDI, AES, MADI, AoIP, Analog or TDM. There is also unrestricted routing that allows faders to dial up any source.

Strata 32 also features a Gibraltar IP Mix Engine that is capable of 1,024 channels of simultaneous digital signal processing and provides advanced features like a new automixer with four separate automix groups and onscree weight control. An optional 4RU StageBox One extending console, which is also new, can be added, providing 32 mic/line inputs, 16 analog line outputs, eight AES3 inputs and outputs, 12 logic ports and two Ethernet ports.

In addition to the Strata 32, Wheatstone will also display its new SwitchBlade system at its booth, N6808, during the NAB Show.