Wendy McMahon to Receive NAB Digital Leadership Award

LAS VEGAS—NAB will honor Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group, with its Digital Leadership Award, Monday, April 8, at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas during its Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner.

The Digital Leadership Award is presented to an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has played a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business so that it succeeds on digital media platforms, NAB said.

McMahon is responsible for the group’s stations and their digital assets. She is guiding an effort to modernize the group’s news and information brands with a focus on next-gen storytelling, capabilities and distribution, it said.

McMahon has overseen the group’s expansion of its multiplatform content portfolios, including the launch of the Localish digital brand, and she has directed its pioneering Community Journalist program that embeds digital-first reporters in the neighborhoods they serve.

Before being named president, McMahon led the group’s stations in developing digital content and products, which contributed to historic increases in audience and video-performance, the association said.

More information is available on the NAB Show website.