V-Nova Next-Gen Video Compression On Tap for 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—V-Nova Ltd., a video compression solutions provider, will showcase its next-generation V-Nova Perseus video processing technology at the 2017 NAB Show. V-Nova Perseus 2 expands the codec’s capability to enhance performance, simplify deployment and reduce operating costs through improved efficiency. It addresses IP video delivery bottlenecks, allowing for a better viewer experience across all data networks.

The software optimizes performance at key operating points for service delivery, including 100 kbps, the minimum necessary for delivering mobile video to all consumers. It also provides 300 kbps for reliable HD mobile video experiences, 1 Mbps for monetizing HD mobile video, 2 Mbps for HD IPTV programming for all xDSL users, 6 Mbps for UHD movie streaming at scale, and 10 Mbps for scalable DTH/Cable UHD sports services.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. V-Nova Ltd. will have a suite at Encore/Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.