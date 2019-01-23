VidTrans 2019 to Feature Two Multivendor Interop Demos

LOS ANGELES—The Video Services Forum has announced that two major industry interoperability demonstrations of the latest technologies for transporting video and audio over IP networks will take place during VidTrans 2019, Feb. 26-28 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Los Angeles.

The theme of this year’s conference is, “Delivering the Benefits of IP for Media Production” and will focus on the innovative types of IP networking and video technologies and their application both for long-haul video transport and for the production studio. In addition to technical sessions, the conference will also showcase some of the latest applications, technologies and products in its exhibit hall as well as provide abundant networking opportunities at our special events. The exhibition hall and interop will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 26 & 27 and offers an opening night reception on Tuesday.



VidTrans19 will feature two important industry interoperability demonstrations:

RIST (Reliable Internet Stream Transport) technology will be demonstrated through the use of real-time, contribution-quality video streams exchanged over the public Internet between Marina del Rey and a number of remote locations around the world. The emphasis will be on multi-vendor interoperability using VSF TR-06-01 (published in October, 2018), with close to a dozen technology providers participating in the live demos, which will be conducted on-site and via the public Internet.

JPEG 2000 Ultra-Low Latency (J2K ULL) technology will also be demonstrated in a live network during VidTrans19. Four leading technology providers, Artel, Evertz, Grass Valley and Media Links, will feature compatible implementations of VSF TR-01:2018 (released this past June) in a live demonstration in the exhibit hall. This new version of the spec updates the widely-adopted TR-01 for new applications, including Ultra HD levels 1 and 2, HDR video and end-to-end latencies below 1 frame period for many implementations.

This year’s VidTrans conference will comprise two and a half days of informative technical sessions on the latest technologies for high-performance IP media networking. Industry experts will present technical papers on a wide variety of topics related to video networking, IP transport and IP production. Highlighting the conference will be two eagerly anticipated panel discussions: “Challenges and Solutions to the Rollout of 2110 Systems” and “Workflow Virtualization and Cloud-Based Systems – How to Design and Deliver”. The preliminary conference program is available on the VSF site.

VidTrans provides an ideal venue for television professionals to see the latest IP media technologies in person. This low-key conference, attended primarily by industry decision makers, offers a great opportunity to speak directly with key technology providers and users from around the world.

VidTrans19 Conference will also include a number of social networking events, providing attendees the opportunity to interact with colleagues and industry peers.



For more information about the conference, please visit vsf.tv for updates.