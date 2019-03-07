VidOvation’s AVIWEST, VidOvation TV Among Display at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—VidOvation has released the lineup of technology that it will feature during the 2019 NAB Show.

AVIWEST PRO380

The AVIWEST HE4000 4K UHD HEVC live encoder will be centerstage at VidOvation’s booth. Designed for real-time delivery of live UHD or HD content over unmanaged IP networks, the AVIWEST half-RU encoder combines 10 bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of AVIWEST SafeStreams technology. VidOvation will demonstrate the HE4000 with the latest AVIWEST StreamHub transceiver and decoder model. In addition, the HE4000 can be combined with the AVIWEST QUAD CellLink active antenna for video encoding and IP distribution over cellular networks. Two QUAD CellLink active external wideband cellular antennas can be plugged into the HE4000’s USB ports.

Now representing ABonAir products in the U.S., VidOvation will include the company’s AB512 wireless video link as part of its display. The AB512 is built on a bidirectional radio channel between transmitter and receiver, which allows the device to acknowledge the correct acceptance of each group of pixels. Other features include the capability to reduce latency to a seven-millisecond delay for live event coverage and multi-camera productions, and an RF spectrum analyzer that automatically selects and hops to the best RF channel; there is also a manual channel selection option.

VidOvation TV is another item set for the show. The IPTV and digital signage system now includes full integration with DirecTV COM3000 system, enabling an end-to-end IPTV system that features 138 supported channels of DirecTV, digital rights management, video on demand and digital video recording with streaming to smartphones, tablets, desktop, displays, smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Another AVIWEST branded product is expected, the PRO380 series HEVC bi-directional video uplink. The system has a H.265/HEVC bonded cellular encoder and transmitter for bandwidth savings to live remote video production.

There will also be demonstrations of the Antelope camera systems, mini cameras with high-speed imaging technology for sports and live event production. The Antelope Femto, Antelope Nano and Antelope Ultra 4K are 2K and 4K HDR broadcast cameras, while the Antelope Pico can capture slow-motion perspectives at 350 fps in native HD, while simultaneously outputting a 1080p50/60 signal via HD-SDI.

VidOvation will be located at booth C3205 throughout the show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.