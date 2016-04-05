Videssence Premiering LED Fresnel Fixture at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Videssence will debut the Vidnel 150, the latest addition to its Vidnel Fresnel family, at the 2016 NAB Show. This new 150 W, 6-inch Fresnel offers longer light throw and expanded flood capabilities while still delivering exceptional color at 96+ CRI.

With its optic design, the Vidnel 150 provides the single shadow and focusing characteristics essential to Fresnel fixtures while using a fraction of the power of tungsten units. Available in tungsten and daylight, it distributes a powerful directional beam of adjustable light and flicker-free dimming without color shift. A dual copper pipe heat sink, with integrated ultra-quiet axial fan, assures maximum LED light output, and a magnetic stabilizer ensures smooth fan operation in any position.

A manual slide bar on the side of the fixture focuses the beam and locks in place, while a simple touch pad allows easy programming for DMX control and on-board dimming. Additional control is achieved with standard 6-inch gel frame and optional barn door accessories.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Videssence will be in booth C4846. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.