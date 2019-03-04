ViaLite Showcasing C-Band Link for 2019 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—ViaLite will once again take part in the NAB Show, this year featuring its C-Band RF over fiber products.
The Purple OEM broadcast package operates in the 7 GHz C-Band and can take native signals from wireless cameras and mics to an outdoor broadcast truck without a down converter.
Other ViaLite products to de on display includes the ViaLiteHD products for broadcasters.
The 2019 NAB Show runs from April 8-11. ViaLite will be located at booth C12039.
To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.
