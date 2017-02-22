Verizon to Feature Live Streaming Solution at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Making its North American debut at the 2017 NAB Show, Verizon Digital Media Services will feature its Live Streaming Solution. It reduces the cost and complexity of simultaneously delivering hundreds of high-profile live events.

To simplify content syndication to internal or third party content management systems and apps, the solution lets users publish a single live-stream URL that transitions seamlessly between pre-event, live, post-event and video-on-demand (VOD) content.

Upon completion of the live event, it creates a VOD asset, without need for re-encoding, which reduces costs and delays. It also features a cloud-based scheduler and operator dashboard for provisioning encoders, managing live feeds, inserting ad breaks and pushing slates in the company’s Uplynk video streaming service.

Verizon Digital Media Services will also feature the integration of its Slicer application, which is an essential software component of its Uplynk video streaming service, with the company’s Volicon Media Intelligence service. This facilitates the launch of OTT offerings by leveraging the Volicon hardware infrastructure. It also records broadcast content across interfaces, including SDI, transport stream and analog for monitoring, compliance and review, while putting compliance, monitoring and OTT delivery in a single footprint within a broadcast facility.

With this solution, broadcasters can ingest video, encode it into multiple bit rate profiles, encrypt it and distribute it via OTT or video-on-demand services, as well as via web and social media sharing platforms.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Verizon Digital Media Services will be in boothSU3605. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.