Utah Scientific to Premiere Hybrid Digital Routers at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Utah Scientific will launch the Foundation Series, the latest offering in its advanced hybrid digital routing line at the 2016 NAB Show. Leveraging technology in the company’s Utah-400 Series 2 routers, the Foundation Series provides double the outputs for signal routing to monitoring devices, like multiviewers, which display multiple images on a single screen.

Foundation Series routers include newly designed output cards that use the same physical footprint as Series 2 routers, while providing twice the outputs. These outputs can be connected directly to multiviewers and other monitoring devices that are installed locally with the router. The outputs can also be repurposed as standard outputs to drive up to 100 meters of standard cable runs.

Users can deploy the routers in a rectangular configuration, rather than the traditional square design, and outputs can be added while still maintaining full cross-point redundancy. Outputs can also be loaded with the Series 2’s advanced feature cards, including IP gateways, embedders, de-embedders, frame synchronizers, advanced audio features, and clean, quiet outputs.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Utah Scientific will be in booth N4524. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.