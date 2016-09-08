Utah Scientific Demoing It’s Prototype IP Gateway Cards At IBC

AMSTERDAM—Utah Scientific will be demoing its IP Gateway Card prototype, which contains its new core IP engine, at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam. Known as the UTAH-400 IP Gateway, the prototype provides two-way conversion of SDI video signals and VSF TR-03, which complies with the AIMS roadmap for transiting to IP operations.

UHD-12G

Utah Scientific will also be showing off its newest routing switchers, the UHD-12G 4K Digital Routing Switcher and the Foundation Series Routing Switcher.

The UHD-12G 4K switcher is meant for live acquisition of UHDTV content and can distribute 4K SDI video signals, from SD data rates up to 12G, in a single-link interconnect. The new Foundation Series Routing Switcher is a hybrid digital routing system ideal for broadcast, mobile, corporate, and postproduction applications and can handle all digital signal formats.

To see the demontration of Utah Scientific’s IP Gateway Card prototype as well as the UHD-12G 4K Digital Routing Switcher and Foundation Series Routing Switcher, visit booth10.A21. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.