TVU to Feature AI, Cloud-based IP Video Solutions at 2018 IBC Show

AMSTERDAM—At the 2018 IBC Show, live IP video solutions provider TVU Networks will focus on TVU MediaMind platform, which uses artificial intelligence to drive how media content can be produced and consumed.

TVU Producer interface

“At IBC we will be demonstrating solutions that deliver real ROI benefits today, as well as pointing towards an AI-led future for broadcast acquisition, production and distribution,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “We look forward to demonstrating at IBC how our customers can embrace the exciting AI-driven changes that are about to revolutionize the media industry.”

Visitors to TVU’s IBC booth can also check out its TVU One field transmitter, which supports HEVC and utilizes TVU’s patented Inverse IS+ (StatMux Plus) transmission algorithm to transmit HD quality video with half-second latency

Also at the booth: the TVU MLink cellular 3G/4G LTE, satellite and microwave live video uplink transmitter’ the TVU Router, a portable broadband Internet access point that can provide over 200Mbps of secure, reliable, high-speed wireless Internet connectivity anywhere; and the TVU Anywhere mobile app, which provides turbo-boosted connectivity through bonding Wifi and cellular, enabling broadcasters to work anywhere.

TVU will also demo TVU Producer, a cloud-based live event production system that minimizes the complexity and cost of covering live video events from any location and the TVU Remote Production System, a cost-efficient solution capable of synchronizing up to 6 HD SDI signals over the standard internet without any OB vans, ideal for second and third football league tournaments.

TVU will also feature a section of its booth for attendees to learn more about how to stream, distribute and monetize video through the company’s TVU Grid marketplace. TVU Grid enables broadcasters to acquire live video from different sources and seamlessly distribute to thousands of Grid-enabled locations, as exemplified by major US broadcast networks such as CNN, which uses TVU Grid to make live video accessible to select TV station partners.

TVU will be in Stand 2.B28. For more information or to register, visit www.ibc.org.