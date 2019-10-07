TVU Networks to Introduce TVU Talkshow Live Event Production Solution at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—TVU Networks will introduce its TVU Talkshow all-in-one live event production solution at the NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan. The company will also feature its TVU MediaMind integrated, automated story-centric workflow solution, as well as a package designed for freelancers that could open to more than 3,000 TVU customers.

MediaMind

During the convention, the company will demo TVU Talkshow live between its booth and a remote location. The new product elevates audience engagement by allowing people to participate in live events or hosted shows by using the TVU Talkshow mobile app, TVU Networks said. Integrated caller management allows producers to pre-screen callers. It also supports IFB to allow bidirectional communications between hosts and callers as well as production crews and camera operators, it said.

With a single button click, TVU Talkshow allows users to deliver video content to multiple locations, such as content delivery networks, social media platforms, web pagers and TV stations using the TVU Grid. SDI video output is available via a TVU receiver, the company said.

The company’s presentation of its TVU MediaMind will demonstrate how artificial intelligence is used to tag media assets with metadata as they move from acquisition to distribution. With TVU MediaMind broadcasters can organize and track content, making it simple to produce content for various platforms and thus increasing productivity and the opportunity to monetize raw video.

