TVU Networks Readies IP Video Ecosystem for 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, TVU Networks will demonstrate its hardware/software ecosystem for IP video, including its TVU MLink TE4500 H.265/HEVC rack-mount encoder, TVU RPS (Remote Production System), TVU One mobile IP transmitter and TVU Anywhere app.

The MLink TE4500 live video uplink transmitter brings cellular 3G/4G LTE transmission capabilities to satellite and microwave vehicles. With support for HEVC compression and Inverse StatMux Plus advanced IP video technology, it delivers the same high-quality picture currently available with TVU’s cellular IP-based live video transmitters, but the more efficient compression requires less data transmission.

TVU One

For live remote production and transmission at lower costs, the TVU RPS allows a live, synchronized multi-camera program to be produced from the broadcaster’s home studio control room. Using a public internet connection, it encodes up to six synchronized SDI sources and transmits high-quality, low-latency IP video from remote locations to a studio-based receiver, which outputs six synchronized SDI outputs.

TVU Networks will showcase its flagship TVU One live mobile IP newsgathering transmitter that transmits high-quality HD video over IP with less than one second latency. TVU will also demonstrate its TVU Anywhere app, which enables reporters to instantly capture and transmit live video footage—using their mobile smart device—over a 3G/4G/LTE wireless connection (and Wi-Fi when available) to a TVU Receiver.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. TVU Networkswill be in boothC3739. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.