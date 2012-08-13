T-VIPS to launch CP524 TS Adapter at IBC

At IBC2012, T-VIPS will launch its CP524 TS Adapter, which supports multi-stream (any input to any output), remultiplexing and flexible format conversion.

The CP524 has been designed to meet the requirements of operators and service providers for flexible repacking, and delivery of content for multiple end points. Its filtering and remultiplexing features enable operators to save valuable bandwidth. Pre-production models have been successfully trialed at operators’ sites, and the product is now ready to ship.

The CP524 is ideal for:

Broadcast service providers that offer television contribution and distribution services;

IP network operators offering managed video services;

Satellite network operators for contribution to satellite uplink sites; and

Terrestrial network operators for the primary distribution of ATSC, DVB-T and DVB-T2 signals.

The variety of network infrastructures used in the broadcast industry today has led to increasing demand for network adaption and conversion between formats and interfaces. The CP524 solves these issues, for up to four transport streams, by offering powerful network adaption between ASI, IP, SONET/SDH and SMPTE 310.

In addition to providing conversion between interfaces, the CP524 provides TS processing capabilities that are easy to use and configure. It is also equipped with reliability features such as hitless switching with diversity reception, service fallback and T-VIPS Embedded Redundancy Control (TERC) to ensure 100 percent uptime even in the case of severe packet or link loss.