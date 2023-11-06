TV Tech Virtual Summit to Explore Latest Tech Advances in Media & Entertainment

On Thursday, Nov. 16, TV Tech will highlight how the newest technologies transforming Media & Entertainment are revolutionizing how television is produced and distributed in 2024 and beyond.

Join us at this free half-day virtual TV Tech Summit, where our editors and reporters will talk with industry experts in tech and programming for their insights and practical advice on such subjects as live news and sports production, AI, NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0, remote production, cloud-based workflows, 5G broadcast, streaming video and building better, more diverse tech teams.

Keynotes will feature David Burke, CTO of Gray Media, the nation's second largest TV station group and well-known expert and pundit Mark Schubin.

Learn from the experts about everything you need to know to build your business and attract larger audiences!

Register for this free event here.