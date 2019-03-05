Triveni Digital Touts ATSC 3.0 With 2019 NAB Show Products

LAS VEGAS—As the industry continues to build toward the next generation television standard, Triveni Digital will use the 2019 NAB Show to showcase how its latest products incorporate and support ATSC 3.0 for a number of different uses, including ad replacement, service guides, emergency communication support, addressable content delivery, interactive program enhancements and data broadcast applications.

StreamScope XM Verifier

Part of Triveni’s lineup that helps with both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 is the StreamScope family of analyzer and monitors. The new StreamScope XM Verifier is a software application for receiving, verifying and recording ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams via ROUTE, MMTP or SLTP protocols. It can verify ATSC 3.0 quality assurance metrics, including video, audio and metadata.

Updates to the StreamScope XM MT broadcast stream analyzer will be showcased, among which are rules-enabled analysis, an implementation of Dolby AC-4 audio system analysis and rendering, watermarking and a new dashboard and video wall designed to simplify quality assurance operations.

The StreamScope MT-60 analyzer will also be featured. This system allows broadcasters to make RF measurements and identify and isolate RF layer performance issues. Its software update allows users with an ATSC 1.0 system to support ATSC 3.0 analysis capability.

Triveni also has plans to show the SkyScrapper XM datacasting system for hybrid content distribution. In this ATSC 3.0 era, the systems delivery capabilities will enable delivery of data and applications via broadband or broadcast.

Designed for program and service guide creation, Triveni’s GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 system has also received some new upgrades. GuideBuilder features ROUTE and MTTP encoding, as well as advanced watermarking or signing for content security. It offers unified functionality per the ATSC 3.0 standard, as well as support for legacy standards.

