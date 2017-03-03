Triveni Digital to Introduce ATSC 3.0 Starter Kits at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—ATSC 3.0 starter kits from Triveni Digital, designed to prepare broadcasters for the new DTV standard, will be present at the 2017 NAB Show. The company will also fully integrate the starter kits into the broadcasters' facilities to ensure a smooth ATSC 3.0 deployment and testing process.

GuideBuilder XM

The starter kits encompass file-based monitoring, live encoding, and over-the-air transmission, leveraging Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder XM signaling and announcement generator and StreamScope XM MT quality assurance system for ATSC 1.0/ATSC 3.0, along with third-party technology from trusted ecosystem partners. An enhanced version of GuideBuilder XM—with support for ATSC 3.0 MMTP and ROUTE encoding protocols—will also be on display.

Triveni Digital's SkyScraper XM ATSC 3.0 datacasting system for hybrid content distribution is expected to be on hand as well. Triveni Digital plans to demonstrate its NRT delivery capabilities, which enable ATSC 3.0 broadcasters to deliver data and applications via broadband or broadcast. These include SVOD and free-per-view models for premium content distribution, and efficient digital content distribution to consumers, car information systems and digital signage distribution networks.

Triveni will also demonstrate the VEGA media analysis solution for standards compliance, debug and interoperability of encoded streams, as well as its StreamScope XM MT monitoring and analysis systems supporting ATSC 3.0 candidate standards, including ROUTE and MMTP encoding options. Broadcasters can use StreamScope XM MT to perform detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures.

Triveni will also highlight its StreamScope XM RF, a cost-effective system that Using the StreamScope XM RF in conjunction with StreamScope XM MT, broadcasters can proactively detect, isolate, and resolve issues that degrade broadcast services across any transmission layer, including RF, MPEG, and IP, in ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 architectures.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. TriveniDigital will be in boothN2031. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.