Triveni Digital Focuses on ATSC 3.0 at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Triveni Digital has unveiled what it will be bringing to this year’s NAB Show New York, taking place Oct. 16-17, and leading the way are updates to its end-to-end ATSC 3.0 systems to help broadcasters with the impending ATSC 3.0 transition, including enhancements to the company’s StreamScope line, the GuideBuilder transport encoder and Advanced Emergency Alert Editor.

StreamScope XM Verifier

New features have been added to the StreamScope XM Verifier software application for receiving, verifying and recording ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams via ROUTE, MMTP or SLTP protocols. Among the new updates is support for multiple PLPs within a broadcast transmission. The StreamScope XM Verifier also now has a range of RF advancements to improve analysis and visibility into ATSC 3.0 quality of service.

Triveni will also demonstrate how its products can control and distribute interactive emergency applications and information in an ATSC 3.0 environment. This new solution is comprised of Triveni’s AEA Editor and GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 transport encoder, as well as Digital Alert Systems’ DASDEC emergency messaging platform and a software receiver from Alticast. It also has user-interface templates based on AWARN focus groups and developed in support with NAB Pilot.

Triveni and Alticast also collaborated on a new system that enables an interactive viewing experience based on ATSC 3.0 capabilities. A demo at NAB Show New York, developed with Michigan State University’s WKAR-TV PBS station, will show how the educational viewing experience can be enhanced with next-gen TV interactive content and companion device features. The system is powered by Alticast’s software receiver and Triveni’s end-to-end ATSC 3.0 broadcast service delivery system.

NAB Show New York will be held at the Javits Convention Center, with Triveni Digital located at booth N1064 on the exhibit floor.